Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Man Makes Godzilla Themed Armor Costume

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:godzilla
godzillacosplaymexico
45
1
Illustration for article titled Man Makes iGodzilla/i Themed Armor Costume
Photo: Salvador Hernandez (Facebook)

Earlier this month, Mexico City-based cosplayer Salvador Hernandez unveiled his kaiju armor costume. It’s fantastic.

The original kaiju armor design was created by artist Bat Zemo. Hernandez, who’s only been crafted costumes for about two years, used that for the basis of his outfit.

Advertisement

“From there I took the design for my Godzilla armor [and] even contacted them to inform them that I would make a cosplay of one of their models and apparently they also liked the result,” Hernandez wrote on Facebook.

Bat Zemo was impressed.

No wonder because the costume sure turned out great!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

*bravo*

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Konami Deal Stops Barcelona From Playing In Charity FIFA 20 Tournament

Tips For Playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass

Doom Mod Has Animal Crossing’s Isabelle Help You Kill Demons