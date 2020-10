Image : Brenden McCormack

By day, Brenden McCormack is a developer at Wargaming, working on World of Tanks. In his spare time, though, he’s built (along with his wife Laura) one of the most impressive pieces of Nintendo cosplay I have ever seen.



In addition to the power-up gif up top, here’s a bunch of other photos of the costume in action:

Image : Brenden McCormack

Image : Brenden McCormack

Image : Brenden McCormack

Image : Brenden McCormack

Image : Brenden McCormack

