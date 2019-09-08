Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Here’s Japanese cosplayer 11Vadu with one of, if not the best Samus outfit I have ever seen.



The accuracy, the movement, it’s incredible.

I think what I like best, though, is the material used for the bulk of the chestpiece. It’s...modular foam floor mats, cut and shaped, which you can see in this vid that doubles as a making-of, as well as a showcase of the suit’s lighting effects.

Advertisement

The first two vids, and the pics below, were all taken at the 2019 Toyama Cosplay Festival.

Advertisement

まことにこふ