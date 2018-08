Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Banana Cospboys

This year, Team Mexico took top honors at the World Cosplay Summit in Nagoya with an impressive Street Fighter II performance.



Here is their stage show, which is one of the best Iā€™ve seen.

The reaction online in Japan was very positive.

A look at who won which awards.

Mexican cosplay duo Banana Cospboys, cosplayers Luis and Lalo, did a wonderful job representing their country. Congrats to both!