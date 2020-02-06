Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

MMA Fighter Does An Excellent Cosplay Of Dragon Ball's Android 18

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:dragon ball
5.9K
2
Save
Image: _itsuki_h_, Bandai Namco

This is MMA fighter Itsuki Hirata. To get ready for her next bout in Jakarta, she’s been sparring, pumping iron and dressing up like Android 18 from Dragon Ball. 

Previously, Kotaku introduced a DJ that did an excellent Android 18 cosplay. It was quite good! But Hirata’s cosplay is even more impressive because she not only looks like the character but is also a professional fighter.

Advertisement

“I’m often told I look like this person, so I decided to dress up in similar clothes,” she wrote. “Can you guess who?”

Advertisement

Hirata faces off against Nyrene Crowley in the One Championship in Jakarta on February 7. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Cosplay

Our Favorite Cosplay From San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Adult Video Star Does A Very Good Nier: Automata Cosplay

Real Overwatch Loot Box Opens, Reveals 100% Chance Of Marriage Proposal

The Sharpest, Shiniest Cosplay