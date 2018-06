Cosplayer Oh My Sophii wanted to try something a bit different with her Raven outfit, and so instead of just straight copying the character’s appearance from the TV show and comics went with a more regal tone.



With original plans to draw up a “high fashion” Raven, Sophii’s sketches eventually led her towards a “Queen Raven” look instead, which she then made and had shot by Sam Pho.

