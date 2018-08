Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Or, more specifically, just look at the metal arm on this guy.



This is Zibartas with a truly astonishing piece of work, replicating Doomfist’s artificial limb from the lights to the mechanics.

Yes, I know it’s not the same size as Doomfist’s actual arm. But this is the price you pay to actually make the thing work while remaining wearable!