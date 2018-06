Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Here’s Russian cosplayer Polina Vishnevskaya with some absolutely incredible Warhammer 40K work.



She’s cosplaying as Saint Celestine, and if you’re wondering what the writing is on her wings, it’s just her Instagram account name serving as a living watermark (probably to help out when 1,000,000 Facebook and Twitter accounts rip the video below).

You can see more of Polina’s cosplay at her Instagram and VK pages.

