Here’s cosplayer MsSkunk absolutely becoming Odyssey’s Kassandra. Not only has she nailed the costume, but some of her shots even went so far as to include a huge, actual eagle.
UPDATE: I’m told it’s actually a Harris Hawk, thanks @wingbeaten!
The costume itself does not scimp on the detail; the chest is made of thick armour leather, while all the brooches and adornments are metal.
All photos here by the always-excellent eosandy. She was also joined for a few shots by Rick Boer, looking magnificent as Alexios. Both outfits were made by their respective cosplayers:
If you’re wondering about the bird, it was provided by Birdlive, who in addition to helping cosplayers look badass also do stuff like school visits.