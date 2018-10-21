Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Here’s cosplayer MsSkunk absolutely becoming Odyssey’s Kassandra. Not only has she nailed the costume, but some of her shots even went so far as to include a huge, actual eagle.



UPDATE: I’m told it’s actually a Harris Hawk, thanks @wingbeaten!

The costume itself does not scimp on the detail; the chest is made of thick armour leather, while all the brooches and adornments are metal.



All photos here by the always-excellent eosandy. She was also joined for a few shots by Rick Boer, looking magnificent as Alexios. Both outfits were made by their respective cosplayers:

If you’re wondering about the bird, it was provided by Birdlive, who in addition to helping cosplayers look badass also do stuff like school visits.