DragonCon, one of the biggest conventions in the US, is going down this long weekend, and among the cosplayers in attendance is rapper T-Pain, living his absolute best cosplay life as Tekken’s Leroy Smith.



Leroy is a brand new character for Tekken 7, meaning this could all be just a very good marketing stunt. Then again, T-Pain plays and streams a lot of games these days, so it could also just be him recognising that the character’s recent reveal gave him the perfect chance to do this:

We’ll have a full feature on all the rest of the cosplay at 2019's DragonCon in a week or two. Until then, here’s our gallery from 2018's show, which featured some of the best damn cosplay photography we saw all year.