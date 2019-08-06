Cosplay Showcase Kotaku's Cosplay Showcase is a feature that highlights the unique work of cosplayers, artists and photographers as they seek to tell new stories and push the boundaries of the craft.

German cosplayer Kes von Puch and her boyfriend Marcel are to thank for this incredible piece of God of War cosplay, which didn’t just require the creation of a costume, but the transformation of a man.



While Kes was spending over 1000 hours crafting Kratos’ outfit, making everything from his belt to his pouches to his pants to his weapons (including a ton of work stitching actual leather), Marcel was hitting the gym (and the bathroom) in an attempt to become Kratos.

He normally has hair, and doesn’t have a beard. Those things had to change for this cosplay, and Marcel now shaves his head clean every time he dons the costume so that he can be as authentic to the character as possible (a process that can take up to eight hours when you include the body make-up).



The paint and outfit come off at the end of a show/shoot, but after growing it out for he cosplay, “the beard is a keeper”, Kes says. “We consider it part of the family now.



You can see more of Kes’ cosplay work at her official site.