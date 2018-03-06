Photo: Volpin Props

Volpin Props were commissioned by Bethesda late last year to build two replicas of the Elder Scrolls for a competition. The end result was something so nice you could base an entire fantasy role-playing series around them.

Photo: Volpin Props

The build quality is insane; it uses goatskin leather on the handles, has epoxy and amethyst gemstones and the scroll itself is made from linen, and rolls out just like the “real” thing.

Photo: Volpin Props

To give you an idea of how much fine work went into building these (and to see them in action once completed), just look at this video:

And to show off the finished product, they got cosplayer April Gloria to help model them:

Photo: April Gloria (Facebook)

Photo: April Gloria (Facebook)

There are more pics of the scrolls on Volpin’s studio page.