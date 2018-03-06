Volpin Props were commissioned by Bethesda late last year to build two replicas of the Elder Scrolls for a competition. The end result was something so nice you could base an entire fantasy role-playing series around them.



The build quality is insane; it uses goatskin leather on the handles, has epoxy and amethyst gemstones and the scroll itself is made from linen, and rolls out just like the “real” thing.



To give you an idea of how much fine work went into building these (and to see them in action once completed), just look at this video:



And to show off the finished product, they got cosplayer April Gloria to help model them:

Photo: April Gloria (Facebook)

Photo: April Gloria (Facebook)

There are more pics of the scrolls on Volpin’s studio page.