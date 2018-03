GIF

It’s that time of year again when the Nipponbashi Street Festival is held on the streets of Osaka, and as always, some of the best cosplay in Japan was out in the sun enjoying/tolerating the crowds.



Last year it was Persona 5 stealing hearts, but this year there’s a range of amazing costumes, from Nier: Automata to Transformers to Porco Rosso to...well, Persona 5 again.

The video below was made by Rescue the Princess!