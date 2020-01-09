Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Our Best Cosplay Footage From 2019

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:cosplay
Across timezones and continents, our cosplay photographer Mineralblu went everywhere capturing shots and video from events big and small in 2019. Here, to help kickstart 2020, is a look back at the best of it.

This 15-minute video covers 25 shows, from Comic Con to Star Wars Celebration to BlizzCon and everything in between. And, in a Herculean feat of editing, Mineralblu has got every cosplayer’s social media handle, the character they’re cosplaying as and the series they’re from watermarked throughout the entire video.

