Cosplay Gallery A showcase of some of the best photos and video from cosplay events around the world. Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something [let us know and we can add](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)!

Anime Expo, held every year in Los Angeles (at the same venue E3 is at), is the biggest anime show in North America, having run for 27 years and attracting over 110,000 people through the gates in 2019.

That means there was a lot of fantastic cosplay on show, much of it captured by Mineralblu for us in this video and gallery.

As usual, you’ll find each cosplayer’s social media handle, character and series they’re cosplay from watermarked on each image.

