Cosplay Gallery A showcase of some of the best photos and video from cosplay events around the world. Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something [let us know and we can add](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)!

The inaugural Anime Fest@NYCC x Anime Expo was a fairly controversial show as far as these things go! Seen as an intruder on the existing Anime NYC, and with ticketing and scheduling issues with the main NYCC show, it didn’t exactly set the world on fire. But some cosplayers still braved the mess to turn up and do their thing.



All photos and video by Mineralblu.

