Cosplay Gallery A showcase of some of the best photos and video from cosplay events around the world. Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something [let us know and we can add](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)!

Anime Matsuri is a huge show that takes place every year in Houston, drawing more than 40,000 fans through the doors. Despite serious allegations levelled against the show’s organiser in recent years, ranging from sexual harassment to financial impropriety, it was still held on the weekend of 13-16 June.

The photos and video below were taken for this show by Bokeholics and 6-Sided Productions, while the clip was edited by Mineralblu.

