Our Favorite Cosplay From Anime NYC 2019

Anime NYC was held at the Javits Center on Manhattan’s West Side late last month, and being one of the biggest anime shows in the US, there was lots of cosplay there.

We’re featuring some of the best of it below, with everything snapped by Mineralblu. As usual, you’llfind the cosplayer’s social media info, the character they’re cosplaying as and the series they’re from watermarked on the image.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement