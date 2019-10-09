Cosplay Gallery A showcase of some of the best photos and video from cosplay events around the world. Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something [let us know and we can add](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)!

Running since 1992, AnimeFest is a convention held every Labor Day long weekend in Dallas.

Mineralblu was there taking photos and video for us, both of which you can see below.

As usual, you’ll find every cosplayer’s social media handle, the character they’re cosplaying as and the series they’re from watermarked on the image.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement