Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Cosplay Gallery

Our Favorite Cosplay From Armageddon Expo 2019

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:cosplay
5.4K
2
Save
Cosplay GalleryCosplay GalleryA showcase of some of the best photos and video from cosplay events around the world. Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something let us know and we can add!
PrevNextView All

Most of our cosplay show coverage comes from North America and Europe, so it’s great tonight to get the chance to feature some amazing work from the southern hemisphere instead.

Namely, this year’s edition of Armageddon Expo, which has been going down in New Zealand since 1995.

All photos and video by Mineralblu, and you’ll find each cosplayer’s name, social media handle and cosplay info (character/series) watermarked on each image.

Share This Story

More cosplay show coverage:

Our Favorite Cosplay From Fandemic Houston 2019

Our Favorite Cosplay From The 2019 New York Comic-Con

Our Favorite Cosplay From AnimeFest 2019

Our Favorite Cosplay From Delta H 2019

Our Favorite Cosplay From Fan Expo Canada 2019

Our Favorite Cosplay From DragonCon 2019, One Of America's Oldest Nerd Shows

Our Favorite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2019, North America's Biggest Anime Con

Cosplay's "World Championships" Were Just Incredible

Some Amazing Cosplay From Japan Expo 2019, Europe's Biggest Anime Show

About the author

Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

EmailTwitterPosts