Cosplay GalleryA showcase of some of the best photos and video from cosplay events around the world. Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something [let us know and we can add](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)!  

The Emerald City Comic Con, held in Seattle, draws around 100,000 visitors each year, and many of them are cosplayers. Here are some of our favourites from 2019's show.

These photos were all taken by Smorgan Images. You can see more of Smorgan’s photography at his personal account and cosplay page.

Photo by Smorgan Images
Cosplay by the_anyapanda | Photo by Smorgan Images
Cosplay by imagicite_cosplay | Photo by Smorgan Images
Cosplay by theviparolaz | Photo by Smorgan Images

Cosplay by lifeofshel | Photo by Smorgan Images
Cosplay by chandler.darling | Photo by Smorgan Images
Cosplay by corsi_morning_woodworking | Photo by Smorgan Images
Cosplay by nightowlmarie & alli636 | Photo by Smorgan Images
Cosplay by perfectragecosplay | Photo by Smorgan Images
Cosplay by ivorivet | Photo by Smorgan Images

UPDATE: And here’s a video shot by Justin Cosplay!