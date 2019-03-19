Cosplay Gallery A showcase of some of the best photos and video from cosplay events around the world. Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something [let us know and we can add](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)!

The Emerald City Comic Con, held in Seattle, draws around 100,000 visitors each year, and many of them are cosplayers. Here are some of our favourites from 2019's show.

These photos were all taken by Smorgan Images. You can see more of Smorgan’s photography at his personal account and cosplay page.

UPDATE: And here’s a video shot by Justin Cosplay!