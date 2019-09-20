Cosplay Gallery A showcase of some of the best photos and video from cosplay events around the world. Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something [let us know and we can add](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)!

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre played host this year to 2019's Fan Expo Canada, which attracted around 150,000 people with video games, comics, anime and, hey whaddya know, cosplay as well.

Mineralblu ventured north of the border to take these photos and shoot this video of the latter, and as usual you’ll find each cosplay shot’s information—like the character, series and cosplayer’s social media handle—watermarked on the image.

