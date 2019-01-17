Cosplay GalleryA showcase of some of the best photos and video from cosplay events around the world. Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something [let us know and we can add](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)!
IKKiCON is an anime convention that was held in Austin from December 28-30.
Mineralblu was there taking photos and videos, and you’ll find a selection of them below. You’ll also find both the cosplayer’s instagram handle and the character they’re cosplaying as watermarked on the image.