Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something let us know and we can add!

I know there are a lot of cosplay shows throughout the year, and I know a lot of them are big, but there’s something about Katsucon that just makes people go all out.

One look at the quality and quantity of cosplay on show in this gallery and you’ll get an idea what I’m talking about.

Around 20,000 people turned out to the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland last week for what’s become a highlight on the cosplay calendar, and Mineralblu was there taking these pictures and shooting some video for us.

You’ll find each cosplayer’s character and Instagram handle watermarked on each image.

