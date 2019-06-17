Cosplay Gallery A showcase of some of the best photos and video from cosplay events around the world. Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something [let us know and we can add](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)!

Twice a year, London plays host to one of the biggest nerd shows in all of Europe, as well over 100,000 fans cram into the ExCel convention centre in the British capital for panels, merch, parties and of course cosplay.

Our previous coverage of the show has relied on the kindness of local photographers, but for the first time this year our own photographer MIneralblu was able to attend, and you’ll see a selection of his images (as well as a cosplay music video) from the show below.

