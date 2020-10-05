Our Favorite Cosplay From New York Comic-Con, 2013-2019

It’s early October, which means it should be time for the New York Comic-Con! Sadly, it is early October in The Year Of Bad Times, and so there isn’t one in 2020. To help fill the void, both in terms of content for this cosplay website but also in our hearts, here’s a look back at some of our favourite NYCC cosplay from 2013 right through to last year’s show.

Advertisement

These pics and video are all courtesy of Mineralblu, with some of the older stuff even pre-dating his work for us here, meaning it’ll be the first time most of us will be getting to see it, which is cool.

First up, the video, which runs from 2017-2019:

Advertisement

And now the photos, which are 2013-2019 (note: some of the older stuff is missing crediting info, so if you are/know anyone that’s not credited on the image, let me know and I’ll get it added!):

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Advertisement

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Advertisement

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Advertisement

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Advertisement

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Advertisement

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Advertisement

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Advertisement

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Advertisement

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Advertisement

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Photo : Mineralblu

Advertisement

Photo : Mineralblu