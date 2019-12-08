Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Our Favorite Cosplay From Oni-Con 2019

Luke Plunkett
Last month, the 2019 instalment of Oni-Con was held in Galveston, Texas. It’s an annual show celebrating anime, manga and video games, which means by default there was also tons of great cosplay there as well.

All photos and video below were taken by Mineralblu. You’ll find each cosplayer’s social media account details, the character they’re cosplaying as and the series it’s from watermarked on the image.

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

