Cosplay Gallery A showcase of some of the best photos and video from cosplay events around the world. Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something [let us know and we can add](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)!

There’s no bigger cosplay show on the planet than Comic-Con, which every year attracts thousands of cosplayers, from the biggest names to locals dressing up for a big, nerdy day out.

Mineralblu was there all weekend taking photos and video for us, and you can see the best of that stuff below (though as usual there’s plenty more at his Facebook page).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement