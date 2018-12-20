Cosplay Gallery A showcase of some of the best photos and video from cosplay events around the world. Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something [let us know and we can add](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)!

The Louisville Supercon was held between Nov 30 – Dec 2 at the Kentucky International Convention Center. William Shatner, Henry Winkler, Alice Cooper and Richard Dreyfuss were there, but so too were a load of excellent cosplayers.

Below is a selection of some of our favourites, with all photos and video by Mineralblu. You’ll also find each cosplayer’s Instagram watermarked on the image.

