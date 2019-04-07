Cosplay Gallery A showcase of some of the best photos and video from cosplay events around the world. Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something [let us know and we can add](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)!

This year’s Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo—otherwise known as C2E2—had over 80,000 fans through the door, and here we’re taking a look at some of the amazing cosplay that turned up as well.

All the photos (and video!) you’re seeing below are by Mineralblu, while you’ll find both the Instagram handle and the name of the character they’re cosplaying as watermarked on each cosplayer’s photo.

If you’ve never taken the time to watch one of these vids, you really should: in addition to seeing cosplayers actually moving around in their outifits, you also get to see stuff that might not make it across in static shots, like mechanical parts, lighting and smoke effects.

