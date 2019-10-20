Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Cosplay Gallery

Our Favorite Cosplay From The 2019 New York Comic-Con

Luke Plunkett
20.4K
12
3
Cosplay GalleryCosplay GalleryA showcase of some of the best photos and video from cosplay events around the world. Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something let us know and we can add!
PrevNextView All

New York Comic-Con is quickly growing into one of the biggest shows not just in the US, but on the planet, with Hollywood stars hosting panels and over 200,000 people coming through the gates.

Being the biggest show on the East Coast also means it’s one of the most important cosplay shows of the year, so here’s a huge and very good gallery of some of our favourite shots (as well as the video below), taken as usual by Mineralblu.

You’ll find a cosplayer’s social media handle watermarked on each image, along with information on which character they’re cosplaying as and what series/game/whatever it’s from.

Share This Story

More cosplay show galleries:

Our Favorite Cosplay From AnimeFest 2019
Our Favorite Cosplay From Delta H 2019
Our Favorite Cosplay From Fan Expo Canada 2019
Our Favorite Cosplay From DragonCon 2019, One Of America's Oldest Nerd Shows
Our Favorite Cosplay From Anime Expo 2019, North America's Biggest Anime Con
Cosplay's "World Championships" Were Just Incredible
Some Amazing Cosplay From Japan Expo 2019, Europe's Biggest Anime Show
Our Favorite Cosplay From Anime Matsuri 2019
Our Favorite Cosplay From San Diego Comic-Con 2019

About the author

Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

EmailTwitterPosts

Advertisement

Advertisement