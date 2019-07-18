Cosplay Gallery A showcase of some of the best photos and video from cosplay events around the world. Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something [let us know and we can add](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)!

YetiCon, a show held every year in Canada’s Blue Mountains, is a cosplay con with a big focus on adventure stuff, ranging from toboggan rides to...drinking by the pool.

There was a lot of good cosplay on show, so for this event we’ve got not one but two rounds of content to highlight everyone’s amazing work. The first is this fantastic clip from Legend of Micah:

And next up we’ve got coverage from Mineralblu, which as always features the character bring cosplayed, that series and the cosplayer’s social media handle watermarked on each image.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement