Cosplay Gallery A showcase of some of the best photos and video from cosplay events around the world. Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something [let us know and we can add](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)!

Even though it’s only in its second year, Anime NYC is already the #1 show in the area outside NYCC, with almost 40,000 people coming through the gates of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center between November 16-18.



Below you’ll find some cosplay photos and images taken by Mineralblu from the weekend, while each cosplayer’s Instagram handle can be found on the photos.

Also: nice to be featuring Peter Griffin again!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement