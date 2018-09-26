Cosplay Gallery A showcase of some of the best photos and video from cosplay events around the world. Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something [let us know and we can add](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)!

Photographer Prasanna Welangoda, who we last saw covering the Sri Lanka Comic Con, has been in Australia recently, and was able to get some shots from Oz Comic-Con’s Brisbane show last weekend.

I’d love to add as many credits here as possible, so if you know (or are!) any of the cosplayers below, get in touch and I’ll add asap.

You can see more of Prasanna’s photography at his Instagram page and personal site.

