Our Favorite Photos From Katsucon 2020, One Of The Biggest Cosplay Shows On The Planet

Katsucon, held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, may not be as big as shows like Comic-Con, PAX or Anime Expo for the general attendee, but for cosplayers this is one of the absolute highlights of the year.

Around 20,000 people went through the gates earlier this month , and among them were some of the best cosplayers with some of their best outfits, many of which you’ll see in the video and photos below, provided as usual by the wonderful Mineralblu.

