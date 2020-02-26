Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Our Favorite Photos From Katsucon 2020, One Of The Biggest Cosplay Shows On The Planet

Luke Plunkett
Cosplay GalleryCosplay GalleryA showcase of some of the best photos and video from cosplay events around the world. Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something let us know and we can add!
Katsucon, held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, may not be as big as shows like Comic-Con, PAX or Anime Expo for the general attendee, but for cosplayers this is one of the absolute highlights of the year.

Around 20,000 people went through the gates earlier this month, and among them were some of the best cosplayers with some of their best outfits, many of which you’ll see in the video and photos below, provided as usual by the wonderful Mineralblu.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

