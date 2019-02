Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Look, I love cosplay photos, but this recent thing of making cosplay music videos instead is something I can very much get behind.

Here’s ohmysophii as Overwatch’s McCree, and a one-minute video (shot by eugenephotovideo) is the perfect amount of time: long enough to let us actually see her cosplay in action, but not too long.