Overwatch Cosplay Lights Up The Darkness

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:overwatch
overwatch
Gif: Zibartas

Cosplayer Zibartas—who we’ve seen here before with some top-tier Overwatch stuffhas truly outdone himself here, building a complete set of Mercy’s wings that move, are made out of steel and aluminium and really light up.

Here’s the finished product:

God damn.

If you’d like to see how something like this was put together, Zibartas has made a series of videos breaking down each of the stages of construction, like crafting the metal blades:

Getting all the animatronics and engineering in place:

And lighting them up:

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

