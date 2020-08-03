Overwatch Cosplay Lights Up The Darkness

Gif : Zibartas

Cosplayer Zibartas—who we’ve seen here before with some top-tier Overwatch stuff— has truly outdone himself here, building a complete set of Mercy’s wings that move, are made out of steel and aluminium and really light up.



Here’s the finished product:

God damn.

I f you’d like to see how something like this was put together, Zibartas has made a series of videos breaking down each of the stages of construction, like crafting the metal blades:

Getting all the animatronics and engineering in place:

And lighting them up: