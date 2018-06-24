Team Paraluna are a pair of cosplayers from the Netherlands who are responsible for these terrific Overwatch costumes.



There’s so much detail here. Witch Mercy’s garments are airbrushed to look worn, while her book was hand-made with actual pages (as in, it’s not just a block of wood or foam). Dragon Symmetra, meanwhile, has a hand-made bodysuit matched with make-up work and one hell of a hairpiece to replicate the skin’s...skin.



You can see more of Team Paraluna’s cosplay work (including loads more A+ Overwatch stuff) at their Facebook page, while all photos below were taken by Jeroen Weimar.