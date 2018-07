Spiral Cats, South Korea’s cosplaying superstars, are back with another excellent Overwatch cosplay. This time, it has a pro gaming flavor.



Tracer and D.Va’s New York Excelsior Overwatch skins come to life in a most impressive way. Not only are the outfits on point, but as usual, Spiral Cats’ props are, too.

Check out these photos, via tipster Sang:

