At the preview event for the latest season of the Overwatch League, cosplayer Stella Chuu—no stranger to this kind of business—polled players on their selections for Valentine’s Day pick-up lines.



Somehow they manage to be both corny and yet slightly endearing at the same time, given the context. So much so you wonder whether every ult line in the game was actually written by Blizzard just for this purpose.