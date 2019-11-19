Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Overwatch Voice Actors Hit BlizzCon Cosplaying As Their Characters

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:cosplay
L-R: Ravassa, Chin, Mercer & Bhimani
Cosplay ShowcaseCosplay ShowcaseKotaku's Cosplay Showcase is a feature that highlights the unique work of cosplayers, artists and photographers as they seek to tell new stories and push the boundaries of the craft.
Back in March, we ran a little feature on Carolina Ravassa, the voice actor behind Sombra who spent a day cosplaying as the Overwatch hacker. That was at Katsucon, but for BlizzCon 2019, she was joined by two other cast members, Anjali Bhimani (Symmetra) and Matthew Mercer (McCree).

Cosplayer Melanie Jasmine (below, left) made Ravassa and Bhimani’s outfits, while the incredible Kelton FXwhose own Overwatch work we featured earlier in the year—handled their prosthetics and make-up. Meanwhile Mercer’s costume was done by @SomersetSews.

As for that other guy not in costume, that’s Zenyatta’s voice actor Feodor Chin, just hangin’ out with some friends, maybe not feeling like spending the whole weekend wearing armour and floating around everywhere.

About the author

Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

