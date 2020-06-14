Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Please Don't Bury These Real Animal Crossing Items

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:animal crossing
animal crossingpropskotaku core
Wanting to bring a little Animal Crossing into the real world, props builder Kiril Hearn from Flux Tide Designs has gone and made replicas of some of the game’s items/icons, like the furniture leaf and fossil.

They’re small enough to fit on your desk (6cm long, 7cm high), but what I really like about these is that they’re not painted. They’re cast from resin, and these are the actual colours they were dyed and cast in, so they’re going to look this good forever, wherever you end up putting them.

In addition to the leaf and fossil, there’s also a star wand and star fragment as well.

They’re available on Flux Tide’s store, along with some very cool Mario Kart shells and Pokeballs.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

