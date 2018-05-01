Dimitri Zaitsev, from Nuclear Snail, built this piece of post-apocalyptic cosplay that’s so detailed it looks like it travelled back in time to warn us to save the bees while we still could.



We’ve featured Nuclear Snail’s work before; rather than directly replicate costumes from stuff like Fallout, Mad Max and STALKER, he comes up with his own designs that nevertheless would look at home in pretty much anything set after the world had ended.

Oh and that’s not Dimitri in the pics; it’s his friend and actor Julian Freund.

