Cosplay by rgtcandy & Natalia | Photo by MilliganVick

Galina Zhukovskaya, aka rgtcandy, is not cosplaying here as one of the best characters from The Witcher 3. She has clearly performed some kind of ritual and become the sorceress.Â



Ciri is Natalia, while photos are by MilliganVick.Â

Cosplay by rgtcandy & Natalia | Photo by MilliganVick

Cosplay by rgtcandy | Photo by MilliganVick

Cosplay by rgtcandy & Natalia | Photo by MilliganVick