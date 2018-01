Cosplay by fenixfatalist & vergiil-sparda | Photo by Miadema

On the left, fenixfatalist as Sailor Neptune. On the right, her husband vergiil-sparda as Sailor Uranus.

It’s not their first time cosplaying together (see below), but it is his first time crossplaying, and it’s absolutely incredible.

Cosplay by fenixfatalist & vergiil-sparda | Photo by Alex Bootsman

We’ve actually featured fenixfatalist a bunch here previously, if you’d like to check out more of her cosplay: