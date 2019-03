With The Walking Dead series about to come to a torturous close, fans are getting ready to say their goodbyes to a game that’s been around for nearly seven years. Some are doing it with some very fancy cosplay, cel-shading and all.



This is Mary & Feinobi Cosplay (Clem & Walker) and LQ cosplay (Lilly), with photography by Reflektierte Wahrheit and Butrix Production.