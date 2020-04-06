Seven Years Improving Some League Of Legends Cosplay

When a cosplayer spends weeks or even months on an outfit, it’s not always so they can wear it once then bin it. A lot of the time a costume can be kept for years after its first wearing, as it’s added to and improved upon.



As an example of that, here’s cosplayer Alexandre, who shared with us her progress on Ahri from League of Legends, which she first wore in 2013.

That’s pretty good! But as she’s tinkered with it over the years, and improved her cosplay knowledge and skills, Alexandre has basically reworked the entire thing, especially the ears and tail, to the point where it now looks like this:

Cosplay by princeoffluffey krissyz.photography

In cosplay, as in life, you can’t stop progress.

