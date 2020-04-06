Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Seven Years Improving Some League Of Legends Cosplay

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:league of legends
league of legendscosplay
Save
Illustration for article titled Seven Years Improving Some iLeague Of Legends/i Cosplay

When a cosplayer spends weeks or even months on an outfit, it’s not always so they can wear it once then bin it. A lot of the time a costume can be kept for years after its first wearing, as it’s added to and improved upon.

As an example of that, here’s cosplayer Alexandre, who shared with us her progress on Ahri from League of Legends, which she first wore in 2013.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Seven Years Improving Some iLeague Of Legends/i Cosplay

That’s pretty good! But as she’s tinkered with it over the years, and improved her cosplay knowledge and skills, Alexandre has basically reworked the entire thing, especially the ears and tail, to the point where it now looks like this:

Cosplay by princeoffluffey | Photo by krissyz.photography 
Cosplay by princeoffluffey | Photo by krissyz.photography 
Cosplay by princeoffluffey | Photo by krissyz.photography 
Cosplay by princeoffluffey | Photo by krissyz.photography 
Cosplay by princeoffluffey | Photo by krissyz.photography 
Cosplay by princeoffluffey | Photo by krissyz.photography 
Advertisement

In cosplay, as in life, you can’t stop progress.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Board Games Are Having A Bad Time

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass

19 Flavors Of Bang Energy Reviewed (And Then Mixed Together)

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst