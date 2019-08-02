Cosplay Gallery A showcase of some of the best photos and video from cosplay events around the world. Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something [let us know and we can add](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)!

Japan Expo, held every year in Paris, is one of the biggest nerd shows on the planet. Indeed, it claims to be the biggest celebration of Japanese culture outside of Japan itself, with around 250,000 attendees heading to Paris-Nord Villepinte between July 4-7.



Unsurprisingly, given the scale and important of the show, it attracted some of Europe’s biggest and best cosplayers, along with a ton of other folks who also just happened to be looking absolutely incredible.

The video and photos below were all taken by James Cao, and you can see more of his stuff at his YouTube and Facebook pages.

Note: if you recognise (or are!) any of the cosplayers in the photos below, let me know ASAP and I’ll add a credit!

