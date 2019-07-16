Cosplay GalleryA showcase of some of the best photos and video from cosplay events around the world. Credits provided where possible, but if we've missed something [let us know and we can add](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)!  

DoKomi is Germany’s biggest anime show, with over 45,000 people turning up in Düsseldorf last month for video games, panels, music acts and cosplay.

So Say We All photography took the trip over from the UK to be there, and was kind enough to share some pics with us (you can see more at his Instagram).

We don’t feature as much cosplay from European shows as we could or should, so this is cool!

Cosplay by Kim_on_the_rocks
Cosplay by Rayigram
Cosplay by Faelablanche
Cosplay by Melee Cosplay
Cosplay by MsSkunk &amp; The Weasel Eye
Cosplay by Cage Costumes &amp; Bajamayo
Cosplay by Cyfediacosplay
Cosplay by Narakubrock
Cosplay by Rauno Props
Cosplay by MsSkunk
Cosplay by Kadart Cosplay
Cosplay by MaryLuck7
Cosplay by BakkaCosplay
