Some Of Our Favorite Cosplay From 2020

While the majority of the year was a complete write-off, for obvious reasons, we did actually squeeze a few big cosplay shows into the early, pre- pandemic months of 2020. So rather than look back on nine months of almost nothing happening on this website, let’s look at the three months something did.



Our photographer Mineralblu put this video and gallery retrospective together, featuring cosplay highlights from shows like PAX South, Katsucon, C2E2, PAX East (a collab with Dave Yang) and Japan Expo Bangkok (courtesy of Nathalang).

You’ll find each cosplayer’s name, social media information and the character they’re cosplaying as watermarked on each image below, while as always you can see more of Mineralblu’s coverage here.

