Cosplay Gallery

Some Of Our Favorite Cosplay From 2020

Photo: Mineralblu
lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
While the majority of the year was a complete write-off, for obvious reasons, we did actually squeeze a few big cosplay shows into the early, pre-pandemic months of 2020. So rather than look back on nine months of almost nothing happening on this website, let’s look at the three months something did.

Our photographer Mineralblu put this video and gallery retrospective together, featuring cosplay highlights from shows like PAX South, Katsucon, C2E2, PAX East (a collab with Dave Yang) and Japan Expo Bangkok (courtesy of  Nathalang).

You’ll find each cosplayer’s name, social media information and the character they’re cosplaying as watermarked on each image below, while as always you can see more of Mineralblu’s coverage here.

Illustration for article titled Some Of Our Favorite Cosplay From 2020
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Photo: Mineralblu
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

